Vadim Novinsky's salary for June - the last month when he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada - doubled compared to May and amounted to UAH 32,500.

This is stated in the response of the parliament to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

In June, Novinsky got accrued UAH 32,523 of salary. At that, the May salary of the ex-parliamentarian amounted to UAH 16,239.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, the Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MP Novinsky.

On July 6, Novinsky decided to resign as a member of the Rada.

He justified this decision by the fact that under the circumstances that arose after the occupation of Mariupol, it will be "more effective not in politics, but in humanitarian, public and industrial and economic activities."

He won the parliamentary election in 2019 as a self-nominated candidate in majority district No. 57 in Mariupol.