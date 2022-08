Poroshenko's Salary For June Increases By UAH 2,700 To UAH 41,000

The salary of the former president, member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko for June amounted to UAH 41,000, which is UAH 2,745 more than in May.

This is stated in the response of the parliament to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The June salary of the politician amounted to UAH 41,068.

In May, the former president received UAH 38,323 of salary, in April - UAH 35,974.

In March, he earned UAH 31,818, in February - UAH 30,056.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, Poroshenko's defense decided to appeal to the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv with a petition to cancel the arrest of the former president's property, but the court did not want to consider this case.

The Prosecutor General’s Office refused to provide information on the list of arrested property of the former president.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the property of Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason.