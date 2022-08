The Armed Forces of Ukraine can replenish another 500,000 Ukrainians, if necessary. Currently, there are no problems with personnel in the Ukrainian army. The commander of the South Operational Command Major General Andrii Kovalchuk announced this in an interview with Tabletmag.

According to him, unlike the Russians, the Ukrainian army has no problems with personnel.

"We have already mobilised half a million people and we can mobilise another half a million if necessary. What we now need to continue the operation is heavier weapons," the general said.

The interview also says: "without saying this directly, Kovalchuk made it clear" that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly do not yet have enough firepower to go into a large-scale counteroffensive.

Recall, on June 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation showed that the country is dealing with absolute evil, so Ukrainians have no choice but to liberate all their territories.

We also reported that previously the Armed Forces announced the continuation of a successful counteroffensive in Kherson region.