Russia Threatens To Sever Relations With US If Recognized State Sponsor Of Terrorism

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova not excludes the severance of diplomatic relations with the United States in the event of recognition of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

She made the corresponding statement at a briefing today, the Russian propaganda media of Interfax reports.

Zakharova recalled that American officials have already begun developing a bill to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"Any action generates opposition, and the logical result of such an irresponsible step may be the severance of diplomatic relations, according to which Washington risks finally crossing the point of no return with all the resulting consequences," Zakharova said.

Recall that if Russia is recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, additional export and financial restrictions will be introduced against the country.

In addition, third countries that trade with a country recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism may also be sanctioned by the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the U.S. Senate adopted a resolution that called on the U.S. Department of State to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Days earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said her country's government could recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism because of its actions against Ukraine.

We also reported what the recognition of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism would change for Ukraine.