UN Secretary General Believes That World Now Is One Step Away From ‘Nuclear Annihilation’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world faces nuclear danger.

It is reported by Sky News.

Nuclear threats are on the agenda for a meeting in New York of non-proliferation signatories.

The UN Secretary General believes that the world is "just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," referring to the threats posed by the war in Ukraine, as well as in Asia and the Middle East.

Antonio Guterres made the comments at the New York talks, telling officials it was “a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War".

Recall that Putin said that Russia allegedly fully fulfills obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and bilateral agreements with the United States to reduce nuclear weapons.

In addition, Kim Jong-un warned that he was ready to use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with the United States and South Korea.