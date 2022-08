Occupiers Accidentally Blew Up Their Own Train With Ammunition In Kherson Region

During the shipment of ammunition from the echelon of military equipment at the Kalanchak station in Kherson region, the Russian occupiers used powerful smoke systems, after which an explosion sounded in the area of the works. The personnel of the invaders fled in panic. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 2.

The Defense Intelligence noted that on July 31, a train with military equipment and ammunition arrived at the Kalanchak railway station in Kherson region, which the invaders began to unload at 8 a.m. the next morning. For masking and protection, the Russian military used powerful smoke.

"At about 11:20 a.m., an explosion occurred in the area of the work. It was not possible to accurately determine its nature due to the dense smoke screen. However, immediately after the explosion, the echelon began to move in the direction of Crimea without any warning. Enemy personnel fled in panic. Presumably, the explosion was the result of careless handling of ammunition during unloading or fire, which arose as a result of the inept use of pyrotechnics during the creation of a smoke screen," the intelligence report said.

At the same time, on the night of July 29-30, the Ukrainian military hit the Russian railway echelon at the Brylivka station, which consisted of more than 40 cars with manpower, equipment and ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the Ukrainian military completely liberated seven more settlements of Kherson region from the Russian occupiers.

On July 27, Ukrainian partisans blew up a car with the invaders in Kherson.

On July 19, the Armed Forces announced the continuation of a successful counteroffensive in Kherson region.