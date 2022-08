If War Continues Until Winter It Will Become Increasingly Difficult To Return Territories - Yermak

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that if the war continues until winter, it will become increasingly difficult to return territories.

He said this in an interview with the Japanese NHK channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If this war drags on until the winter, it will be much more difficult to de-occupy our territory. This is the reason today to do everything to ensure that a breakthrough takes place before the winter," Yermak said.

The head of the Office noted that Ukrainian troops are intensifying counterattacks in the south, and their goal is to return 100% of the territory captured by Russia.

"In this war, we will never make concessions in terms of our independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," he emphasized.

Yermak also called on the U.S. and Western allies to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

He emphasized that leaders in Moscow continue to use energy exports as leverage to lift sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, Yermak announced a change in the course of the war in Ukraine and many "surprises".

The Secretary of Defense of the United States stated that the hostilities in Ukraine are at a decisive stage.