Volume Of Trades On PFTS Down 3 Times To UAH 0.6 Billion In July

In July, the volume of trading on the PFTS stock exchange decreased 3 times to UAH 0.6 billion compared to June (UAH 1.83 billion).

This is stated in the data of PFTS, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In July 2022, the total volume of trades on PFTS amounted to UAH 0.6 billion.

From July 26, PFTS started trading government domestic loan bonds denominated in foreign currency, in the nominal currency.

This event is important now, as the possibility to carry out exchange operations with military bonds in foreign currency will contribute to the increase in demand for them, which will ultimately have a positive effect on attracting funds to the economy of our country.

60% of deals were concluded on the bid market, 40% of deals were made on the quotation market (including address deals).

In January-July, the total volume of trades on PFTS amounted to UAH 53 billion or 49% of the total volume of trades of securities trading organizers in Ukraine.

In July 2022, 20 bidders at the PFTS entered into agreements with 9 issues of military government bonds.

In January-July, 46 bidders concluded agreements with 76 issues of securities (bonds of internal state loans - 48, bonds of external state loans - 9, shares - 6, corporate bonds - 8, municipal bonds - 3, shares of a foreign issuer - 1, bonds of a foreign issuer - 1).

Among the 9 issues of military bonds of internal state loans with which agreements were concluded, 4 issues - with a maturity date in 2022 (UAH 0.43 billion) and 5 issues - with a maturity date in 2023 (UAH 0.18 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PFTS stock exchange is one of the largest organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

The PFTS index has been the official index of Ukraine in S&P Emerging Markets since 1997.

PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Stock Exchange Federation and a member of the International Stock Exchange Association.