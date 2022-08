The enemy unsuccessfully stormed the area of Ivano-Darivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's efforts are focused on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery at the areas of Serebrianka, Siversk, Zvanivka and Donetsk, launched airstrikes near Serebrianka.

The enemy held assault actions near Ivano-Darivka, did not have success, withdrew, the General Staff said.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling of military and civil infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kodema, Semyhiria, Travneve and Zaitseve.

It carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Yakovlivka, Semyhiria, Pokrovske and Bilohorivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed the enemy assault and forced the Russian troops to withdraw from Soledar, Vershyna and Pisky in Donetsk region.