If It Weren't For Heroic Resistance Of Ukraine, Poland And Baltic Countries Would Be Under Threat - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that now Ukraine is defending all of Europe.

He said this in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, European Pravda writes.

"Today, Ukraine defends Poland, Europe, including Germany. If Ukraine's heroic resistance cannot resist Putin's imperial plans, Poland and the Baltic countries will be under direct threat of further expansion of the Russian sphere of influence in Central Europe," Duda said.

He mentioned "ideas of great Russia, which mean the subjugation of other peoples."

According to him, these are not only the ideas of the President of Russia, they permeate a significant part of Russian society.

"Thanks to Ukraine, today this danger is under control. But I think that in the future, unfortunately, this danger will become relevant," said the President of Poland.

"The only thing we can do is strengthen our own security," he said.

"Ukraine shows what can be done with good weapons," the Polish President added.

We will remind, earlier the Prime Minister of Poland Morawiecki called Putin "heir of the Ukrainian Insurgent Armyю."