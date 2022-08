Blinken Accuses RF Of Using Zaporizhzhia NPP As Military Base, Because It Will Not Be Fired Upon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Russian Federation of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" for attacks on Ukrainians, because the occupiers had stationed a military unit there, confident that the Armed Forces would not fire back.

He said this during a speech at the UN at a conference on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Ukrinform and Reuters cite.

According to Blinken, the occupiers are firing at Ukrainians from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and feel safe because they are sure that the AFU "cannot and will not fire back."

"This takes the idea of ​​a 'live shield' to a completely different, terrifying level," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

Bilnken emphasized that Moscow is resorting to "dangerous rattling of nuclear weapons." He accused the President of the Russian Federation of personally threatening countries that support Ukraine with consequences "that have never been seen in their entire history."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are weakening their forces in Donetsk region in order to concentrate their troops in Zaporizhzhia region.