Trump Said That Russian Invasion Would Not Have Happened If Ukraine Had Renounced NATO And Crimea

Former U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine would have avoided a full-scale Russian invasion if it had abandoned its ambitions to join NATO and recognized Crimea as Russian.

This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Trump's statement on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show podcast.

"He (Putin) wouldn't be able to do it (attack Ukraine) if I were there. He wouldn't do it. At least they (Ukraine) should have made an agreement. They could have given up Crimea. They could have done something with NATO: "Okay, we will not join NATO" and they would have a country, because, I believe, Putin wanted to conclude an agreement,” he said.

However, now, according to Trump, Putin no longer wants to "make a deal" and is bombing Ukraine. The fact that the president of the Russian Federation has been drawing troops to the borders with Ukraine for months is considered by Donald Trump to be an "excellent negotiation" tactic.

"Those buildings that were completely burned down, all those killed people. A lot of people were lost. A deal could have been reached. It shouldn't have happened. But if it was going to happen, it could have been resolved. And he (Putin) threw 200,000 troops into border for negotiations and he couldn't make a deal - and now I'm not sure you can easily make a deal anymore," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March of this year, former U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. should put the Chinese flag on F-22 aircraft and "bomb Russia to pieces" in order to take revenge for its invasion of Ukraine.