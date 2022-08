The Prosecutor General's Office is conducting checks on more than 600 employees of the prosecutor's office who crossed the border after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced this during a national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that he signed an order to conduct an official investigation to check the actions of prosecutors in the frontline regions.

"We have to check who was where, how actions were taken regarding the protection of prosecutor's office premises, case materials, and property. The main thing is whether there is information that can testify to the involvement of prosecutor's office employees in collaborative activities," Kostin said.

Currently, 5 prosecutors and 3 civil servants have been served with suspicion, one indictment against a prosecutor has been sent to court.

Over 600 employees of the prosecutor's office who crossed the border after February 24 are being checked.

"However, now we are talking not only about the prosecutor's office, but about the entire law enforcement system, state bodies and local self-government bodies. The work to identify traitors during the war is a matter of the security of our state and a demand not only of the President, it is a demand of the entire Ukrainian people," Kostin stated.

The Prosecutor General noted that currently work in this area has intensified in other law enforcement agencies as well.

He also informed that a coordination meeting of all heads of law enforcement agencies is planned, one of the issues to be discussed will be the work on cleaning up traitors and collaborators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has not yet identified a single traitor among its employees.