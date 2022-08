Mandatory evacuation of people from Donetsk region has begun. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk wrote about this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region has begun. The first train arrived in Kropyvnytskyi this morning. Women, children, elderly people, there were many people with reduced mobility. Everyone was met and accommodated, everyone was helped," she wrote.

Vereshchuk thanked local services, international organizations and volunteers for their help, as well as the head of the region Andrii Raikovych and his team.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Vereshchuk said that the state is introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from non-occupied districts of Donetsk region before the start of the heating season.

On July 29, to achieve this goal, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Headquarters for the evacuation of residents of Donbas.

According to her, at least 200,000-220,000 local residents will have to be evacuated from Donbas.

Vereshchuk believes that obtaining a passport of a Russian citizen by a Ukrainian should be considered a crime.