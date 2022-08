The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy assault in the Bakhmut, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Pivdennobuzke, and Avdiivka directions. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers repelled assaults in the areas of Yakovlivka, Vershyna, Kodema, and Travneve of Donetsk region. Fighting continues in the area of ​​Bakhmut and Zaitseve.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the composition of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus remains unchanged. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of this country remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the area of ​​the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv region. The enemy periodically carries out aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops shelled the districts of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Cherkasky Tyshky, Petrivka, and Rtyshchivka with barrel and jet artillery, and carried out an airstrike near Verkhnii Saltiv. Also, the occupiers put forward separate units in the areas of Bayrak and Dementiyivka settlements, they retreated after being hit by fire.

In the Sloviyansk direction, shelling was recorded near Kurulka, Hrushuvaha, Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Dolyna, and Barvinkove, and there was also an airstrike near Dibrivne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Serebrianka, Siversk, and Donetsk areas from tanks and artillery. It carried out airstrikes near Serebrianka, also conducted assaults near Ivano-Daryivka, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy troops shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kodema, Semihirya, Travneve and Zaitseve settlements. Airstrikes were also carried out near Soledar, Yakovlivka, Semyhirya, Pokrovske and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Netaylove, and New York. The enemy used aviation near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and Krasnohorivka. It led assaults in the Avdiivka area, was unsuccessful, withdrew. Fighting continues near Pisky.

In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Maryinka, Kostiantynivka, Novosilka, Pavlivka, Charivne and Mala Tokmachka settlements. The occupiers also tried to send a reconnaissance group near Novopil. It was discovered and liquidated.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers also carried out systematic shelling in the areas of Mykolaiv, Trudoliubivka, Tokareve, Topolyne, Knyazhivka, Osokorivka, Apostolove, Ivanivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohryhorivka, Kobzartsi, Shyroke and Andriivka.

The enemy carried out assaults in the area of ​​Trudoliubivka, had no success and was forced to retreat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 ammunition depots and one military base of the Russian occupiers. All this happened in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers in the east are showing signs of withdrawing their forces from Donetsk region, which will weaken their offensive power around Sloviyansk, so the Armed Forces will have an opportunity for a counteroffensive in the Izium direction.