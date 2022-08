Invaders Withdrawing Part Of Troops From Donetsk Direction. This Opens Way For Ukrainian Counteroffensive On I

The Russian invaders in the east are showing signs of withdrawing their forces from Donetsk region, which will weaken their offensive power around Sloviyansk, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have an opportunity for a counteroffensive in the Izium direction.

This is reported by ISW.

They believe that the invaders are redeploying troops to Zaporizhzhia region. On the one hand, this means that the Ukrainian military will advance not only in Kherson region, but probably throughout the entire southern sector of hostilities.

On the other hand, it means that it will weaken the occupying group in the east. Experts believe that in a similar way Russian troops were forced to weaken sections of the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions during offensive operations in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 ammunition depots and one military base of the Russian invaders. All this happened in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

On August 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an echelon with military equipment, ammunition and manpower in the area of ​​the Brylivka railway station in Kherson region.

On July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 ammunition depots and 4 bases of the Russian invaders.