Chernovetskyi Investment Group within 5 months of the martial law provided assistance in the amount of UAH 85,

Within 5 months of the martial law, Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG) provided assistance in the amount of UAH 85,500,000, the company said in a statement.

In particular, UAH 9,600,000 were allocated for medical supplies, medical equipment, and humanitarian aid.

CIG transferred another UAH 11,300,000 to a special account of NBU, to the funds Come Back Alive and Save Ukraine, and purchased government "military" bonds for UAH 30,000,000.

UAH 34,600,000 were spent for the transport, clothing, and equipment.

CIG will continue to direct funds to the humanitarian causes and help Ukraine right now to withstand and, later, to recover.

About CIG

Chernovetskyi Investment Group (CIG) is one of the largest investment companies in Eastern Europe, founded in 2013. It has the investment potential of more than $100M and, while having investments internationally, focuses on the Ukrainian IT sector.

CIG is a founder of CIG R&D LAB — an IT-development project in Ukraine, which unites three tech universities in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

More details at: http://cig.vc/