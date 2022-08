The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that its representatives still did not get access to the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed as a result of the explosion.

This was reported by the British edition of Sky News with reference to the statement of the organization.

The Red Cross said that Ukraine and Russia should make every effort to conduct an impartial investigation to establish the facts behind the attack.

It was stressed that families must urgently receive news and answers about what happened to their loved ones.

At the same time, the Red Cross emphasized that the organization's tasks do not include conducting public investigations of war crimes.

Last Sunday, July 31, Russia did not let representatives of the ICRC to the colony in Olenivka, although at first it invited them to visit the place of death of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall, on July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian troops deliberately attacked the territory of the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this.

According to the statement of the so-called "DPR" militants, at least 50 prisoners of war were killed as a result of the incident, more than 75 people were injured.

According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, mercenaries of the Russian private military company Wagner, commissioned by its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, committed an explosion in the colony.

We also wrote that the parliamentary commissioner for human rights, the SSU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence issued a joint appeal to the UN and the ICRC with a call to send an inspection mission to Olenivka.