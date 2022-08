President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an hour and a half conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the ongoing dialogue, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. Subject negotiations lasted an hour and a half," it says.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is waging a war against a real terrorist state and Russia's planned, cynical destruction of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka is evidence of this.

In the context of this, the President thanked France for strongly condemning this crime against humanity and its readiness to contribute to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

"The leaders of the states discussed the security cooperation in detail. The President of Ukraine noted the decisions made by France on the supply of new modern weapons, as well as the defense assistance provided. The parties agreed to coordinate further actions to provide Ukraine with security assistance by both France and other international partners, in particular, to meet the priority needs of the Ukrainian defenders in modern weapons," the report said.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked for sending a group of doctors and gendarmes to Ukraine to determine the facts of crimes committed by the Russian aggressor.

Macron, in turn, informed in detail about the results of his tour of African countries, one of the results of which was the expansion of the anti-war coalition and the consolidation of international support for Ukraine in the face of full-scale aggression against Ukraine by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Macron reported that France, together with European colleagues, is developing a grain export route from Ukraine through Romania.