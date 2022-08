Invaders’ Convoys Of Equipment Moving To Zaporizhzhia Through Mariupol - City Hall

In Mariupol, temporarily captured by Russian occupiers, the movement of military engineering equipment and manpower towards the exit to Zaporizhzhia was recorded. Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko stated this on his Telegram channel.

"We are recording a large movement of military engineering equipment and manpower at 2:45 p.m. on Nikopolskyi Avenue towards the exit to Zaporizhzhia. The main number is pontoon crossings. Marking V. Mariupol resistance on the march," his message said.

Note that today Mariupol remains without a normal supply of electricity, water and gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers closed Mariupol for entry and exit for enhanced filtration and anti-partisan measures.

In addition, the occupiers are spreading information about the possible renaming of captured Mariupol simultaneously with the so-called "referendum."

Also in Mariupol, the occupiers offer local residents dirty water from reservoirs as drinking water.

On July 22, NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mariupol faced the second largest number of missile strikes. The city of Izium in Kharkiv region faced the largest number of missile strikes.