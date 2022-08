The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attempts of the Russian invaders to advance in the direction of Mariinka, Avdiivka and Pisky in Donetsk region. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, August 1.

The Russian invaders tried in vain to improve the tactical position in the areas of Soledar, Vershyna and Bakhmut in Donetsk region with assault actions.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Pisky and Krasnohorivka, and also launched an air strike near New York. The occupiers conducted assault operations in the directions of Avdiivka and Pisky, Donetsk region, were not successful. Ukrainian defenders continue to keep the defense and conduct hostilities with the aggressor.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine nullified all attempts by the invaders to advance in the direction of Marinka in Donetsk region. In order to detect Ukrainian troops and adjust the fire, the Russians conducted aerial reconnaissance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed the enemy assault and forced the Russian troops to withdraw from Soledar, Vershyna and Pisky in Donetsk region.

Also, on August 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the echelon with military equipment, ammunition and manpower in the area of the Brylivka railway station in Kherson region.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 160 occupiers per day. Since the beginning of Russian aggression, 40,830 Russian military have been liquidated.