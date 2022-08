Ukraine will be able to return the captured territories by military means, after the destruction of the Russian invaders. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote this on Twitter on Monday, August 1.

Danilov noted that some Western politicians continue to emphasize that Ukraine will not be able to de-occupy the territories seized by Russia, which is not true.

"A dangerous Russian narrative that Putin's "useful idiots" in the West are happy to pick up: Ukraine will not be able to return captured territories by military means. That's a misconception! We can and we do it. First - the destruction of the invaders, then - diplomacy. The only language that Rashists understand," Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the Ukrainian military could strike at military facilities in Russia, from where shelling of Ukraine is held.

On July 10, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the military to de-occupy coastal areas in the south.

On July 8, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, predicted a quick turning point in the war with Russia.