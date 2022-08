China's aircraft on Monday, August 1, entered the identification zone of Taiwan's air defense systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan.

Air defense recorded four J-16 fighters flying the water area southwest of the island.

In response to such actions by China, Taiwan deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

Recall, on Thursday, July 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden urged Washington not to "play with fire" on the issue of Taiwan.

In early June, Chinese authorities announced their intention to start a war with Taiwan if the island's government declares independence.

Earlier, the United States confirmed its readiness to use military force in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.