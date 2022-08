US Hands Over 4 More HIMARS To Ukraine - Reznikov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received four more М142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) as part of a military assistance program from the United States. This was announced by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“4 additional HIMARS have arrived in Ukraine. I’m grateful to the U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and the U.S. people for strengthening of the Ukrainian army,” Reznikov wrote.

Reznikov noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine proved that they are smart operators of these weapons.

He also added that the sound of the volley of these HIMARS has become a top hit of this summer at the front lines.

Recall that on June 23, the first М142 HIMARS arrived in Ukraine and entered service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And already in early July, the Ukrainian military showed how the HIMARS work on the positions of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

We also wrote that on July 10, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the transfer of four more HIMARS to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, on July 20, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced four more HIMARS, which will be transferred to Ukraine as part of the military assistance program.