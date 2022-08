About 1.3 million Ukrainians were forcibly removed or left the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for Russia since the start of the full-scale war as of June 1.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with LB, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have two figures. The first - which was officially provided by UNHCR with reference to official data of the Russian Federation: as of June 1, more than 1 million Ukrainians left. We always try to provide our information, including the UN, the OSCE Monitoring Mission, European partners, international partners. According to our information, about 1,300,000 citizens of Ukraine were taken out or went to the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

Lubinets noted that citizens of Ukraine with documents can leave the Russian Federation through the territory of Belarus or directly from the territory of Russia through the Baltic countries to Europe, and then enter the territory of Ukraine.

If there are no documents, then the Ombudsman can apply to the court in favor of any citizen of Ukraine regarding the receipt of documents.

“We started doing that. We have the first positive cases: when we went to court and received a positive court decision, we received documents through registry offices," Lubinets said.

According to him, the documents were transferred through volunteers to a specific family that was on the territory of the Russian Federation, and they were able to leave.

The Ombudsman added that Ukraine is currently negotiating consular services for Ukrainians to be provided by the Swiss Embassy in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about the deportation of 2 million Ukrainians to Russia.