Passengers Will Not Have To Pay For Travel Again After Air Alert Canceled In Kyiv

In Kyiv, passengers will not have to pay for travel again in the event of ground public transport being stopped during an air alert.

The Kyiv City State Administration told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"From today, ground public transport will stop moving in the event of an air alert. I call on citizens to understand the safety rules and, after stopping the transport, immediately go to shelter and not create a crowd at the stops. After the air alert is cancelled, passengers will be able to continue moving in the same vehicle or use next. It is not necessary to re-pay the fare in public transport after the alarm has been cancelled. Controllers will be warned about this and receive appropriate instructions," Mykola Povoroznyk, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, said.

He also explained that trams, after receiving a signal about an air alarm, will take passengers to the nearest stop, buses and trolleybuses - to the nearest stop or expansion of the carriageway - "pockets."

After disarming the alarm, the driver will wait for passengers for 10 minutes.

Passengers who do not have time to return to the vehicle during this time will be able to use the next one.

It is not necessary to pay for the trip again in both cases.

"The city calls on private carriers to comply with safety rules during an air alert and also to credit passengers with pre-paid fares after the resumption of traffic," Povoroznyk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ground public transport will stop during an air alert in Kyiv from Monday, August 1.