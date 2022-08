80 Russians Applied For Visas To Ukraine In July, None Of Them Received Visa - Border Service

In July, 80 Russians applied for a visa to enter Ukraine, but none of them received a visa. The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During this month, about 80 citizens of the Russian Federation submitted information to obtain a visa, but none of them received a visa yet, and none of them could actually cross the border if they had a visa," Demchenko said.

He noted that now the authorized Ukrainian bodies have the opportunity to process information about the candidacy of a person wishing to enter Ukraine in advance, instead of conducting checks at border checkpoints as before.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Migration Service check the candidate's information for issuing a visa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine introduced a visa regime for Russians on July 1.

On May 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, which received the required number of votes.

The relevant resolution was approved on Friday, June 17, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the introduction of a visa regime with Russia will allow identifying people who threaten the national security of Ukraine.