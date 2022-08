On the night of Monday, August 1, the Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with rockets, hitting private houses and the trauma center of one of the hospitals. Three people were injured. This was announced by the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim in Telegram.

Thus, Kim reported that three people were injured as a result of the latest shelling of Mykolaiv.

"On the night of August 1, after 01:00 a.m., Mykolaiv was once again subjected to massive shelling. Currently, it is known that private houses and yards were damaged, as a result of which three people were injured," Kim said.

Also, as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the territory of the medical dispensary. A humanitarian warehouse with medical drugs and food burned down.

In addition, the invaders destroyed the trauma center of one of the hospitals, damaged four buildings, medical vehicles, and broke windows. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, Mykolaiv was subjected to the heaviest shelling ever.

On July 29, as a result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv, at least five people were killed and seven more were injured.