Departure Of First Vessel With Ukrainian Food Is Test Of Grain Corridor - AFU Navy

Today's departure of the cargo ship Razoni with a cargo of Ukrainian corn is a test and is designed to check the operation of the grain corridor in the Black Sea. This was reported by the press center of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy).

Earlier today, the dry cargo ship Razoni left the Odesa seaport. It is heading towards Istanbul.

"This exit of the vessel is the first and test for checking the corridor, communication and other procedures. Appropriate decisions will be made based on the results of this exit," the statement says.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed the so-called "grain agreements", which are designed to unblock Ukraine's seaports on the Black Sea and start food exports.

Last Tuesday, July 26, a coordination center for monitoring "grain" corridors in the Black Sea started operation in Istanbul.

And already today, almost a week later, the first ship loaded with Ukrainian food left the seaport of Odesa.

It is about the ship Razoni, which under the flag of Sierra Leone is heading to the Lebanese port of Tripoli with a load of Ukrainian corn.