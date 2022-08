The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food expects a wheat harvest of 18-20 million tons in 2022, which is five times more than the need.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the ministry.

"The harvest volumes of wheat, buckwheat, corn, barley, oats, rye and other crops will fully cover the needs of Ukraine's domestic consumption. We will have an export offer for most items, since food will be much more than the need. The wheat harvest is expected at the level of 18-20 million tons, which is five times more than the need. Our domestic consumption for food purposes is up to 4 million tons per year, plus today we still have quality wheat in stock from last year," said the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi.

He emphasized that this year, in order to satisfy the domestic market, much more buckwheat, rye, oats and other crops were sown.

"From the point of view of domestic food security, even reduced cultivated areas are more than enough to provide Ukrainians with quality food. From the point of view of cultivated areas and the quality of crops, we do not expect a shortage. For the main groups of grains, production will be many times greater than consumption. Therefore, a large part of food, thanks to the unblocking of the Black Sea ports, will be able to be exported," said Vysotskyi.

