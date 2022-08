The European Union has sent EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, the first part of which, EUR 500 million, has already been credited to the account of the National Bank. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union has sent EUR 1 billion of exceptional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. The first tranche of EUR 500 million has already been credited to the NBU account. We expect the arrival of the second tranche tomorrow," he wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that these EUR 1 billion are part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war for a total of EUR 9 billion, these funds will help in financing priority budgetary needs.

He thanked the EU for such a contribution and called it a significant investment in general economic and financial stability and a secure future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the EU and the corresponding credit agreement on receiving exceptional macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

In late June, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

In early July, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion.

On July 12, Ukraine received USD 1.7 billion in grant aid from the Single Donor Trust Fund created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).