AFU Trying To Push Occupiers Further From Mykolaiv To Stop Regular City Shelling

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the units and weapons of the invaders in the south of Ukraine, and in the near future may move the enemy further from Mykolaiv to stop regular attacks on the city.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the joint coordination press center of the South defense forces Natalia Humeniuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are not radically changing the tactics of our actions, we continue to search for the ways in which the enemy strikes, and destroy those units and those weapons. And we report every day about the destruction of such MLRS and in particular the S300 battery, which was destroyed last week, one of those that struck at Mykolaiv," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Mykolaiv direction and, perhaps, in the near future, Ukrainian fighters will be able to push back the occupiers so much that this will stop regular strikes on the city.

"The fact is that we recommend the local population to evacuate, if possible, of course, because this is the preservation of life. If there is such an opportunity," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv on the night of Monday, three people were injured.

On July 29, the invaders shelled a district of Mykolaiv, hit near a public transport stop.

The enemy attack killed 7 citizens, another 5 people were injured.