In Kyiv, starting today, August 1, ground public transport will stop during an air alert. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that ground public transport, including private carriers, will stop traffic in a safe place during an air alert in accordance with the Road Traffic Rules.

"Passengers should leave the cabin and go to the nearest shelter. As before, during the air alert, the subway will not carry out transportation on ground sections and will close the operation of open-type stations. The corresponding decision of the Kyiv Defense Council will be effective from today," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, some tram routes will be partially changed in Kyiv this week.

In Kyiv, bus route No. 30 was resumed on July 23 to improve transport services for residents of the Obolonskyi district.

Also, since July 20, vestibule No. 2 of the Akademmistechko station - exit in the direction of Troitskyi market, and vestibule No. 1 of the Darnytsia station - exit in the direction of Livoberezhna station - were temporarily closed for passengers to enter and exit.

In Kyiv, traffic on the Dekhtiarivskyi overpass and under it was partially restricted until August 31.