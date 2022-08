The Cabinet of Ministers has approved as of June 30 the market value of UAH 190,150,481 ordinary registered shares of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company in the amount of UAH 300,437.76 million.

This is stated in order of the government No. 840 of July 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government also decided to increase the authorized capital of the Naftogaz by UAH 646.248 million by additional issue of shares of the existing nominal value due to additional contributions in the form of stakes of JSC Dnipro CHPP, JSC Kryvyi Rih CHPP, PrJSC Mykolaiv CHPP, JSC Kherson CHPP, JSC Odesa CHPP, JSC Sievierodonetsk CHPP transferred to the authorized capital of the Naftogaz with the preservation of 100 percent of the shares of the additional issue in the ownership of the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered the transfer of six CHPPs to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Also in June, the Cabinet of Ministers chose the Habiano private enterprise as the subject of valuation activity of the shares of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Naftogaz group ended 2021 with a net profit of UAH 12.023 billion against a loss of UAH 19.002 billion in 2020, increasing sales income by 36.5%, or by UAH 58.15 billion, to UAH 217.384 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supply of gas to consumers.