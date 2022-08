In July, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 64.0 billion, the implementation of the indicator amounted to 144.7%, the budget additionally received UAH 19.8 billion.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-July 2022, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 413.9 billion, indicative indicators were fulfilled by 103.5% (+ UAH 13.8 billion).

Over last year's fact of January-July 2021, UAH 83.4 billion (+ 25.2%) was paid.

"In July 2022, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 64.0 billion, the implementation of the indicative made 144.7%, and an additional UAH 19.8 billion was received by the budget. Over last year's fact of July 2021, + UAH 24.5 billion (+ 61.9%) was paid," the report said.

VAT on goods produced (balance) - for January-July, indicative indicators were performed by 133.5% (+ UAH 33.0 billion).

The actual revenues of the tax amount to UAH 131.6 billion, which is 1.5 times (+ UAH 45.7 billion) more than in January-July 2021 (UAH 85.9 billion).

In July, indicative indicators were performed by 225.1% (+ UAH 19.2 billion).

Actual tax receipts amount to UAH 34.6 billion, which is 2.6 times (+ UAH 21.1 billion) more than in July 2021 (UAH 13.5 billion).

Excise tax (produced + imported) - full implementation of the indicator.

The actual revenue of the tax is UAH 7.9 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June of this year, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 97.6 billion, USD 656 million and EUR 291 million in the state budget due to the placement of government domestic loan bonds.