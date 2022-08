Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, announced that the United Kingdom will transfer 2 anti-mine ships to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with Suspilne.

"United Kingdom continues to support Ukraine in the confrontation with the Russian invaders, in particular, it is preparing to transfer several warships to our country. I recently visited one of them," Prystaiko said.

According to him, it is about two anti-mine ships, which are needed to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for demining.

Now in the UK, a group of Ukrainian military personnel is undergoing training to operate these ships.

The Ambassador added that these ships are only the beginning and the United Kingdom can transfer more warships to Ukraine.

We will remind that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently being trained on the territory of the UK as part of the plan previously proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The program will make it possible to train about 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the handling of weapons and military equipment, tactical medicine, field skills and patrol tactics by the beginning of autumn.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the UK showed footage of Ukrainian military training in shooting and controlling combat equipment.

We also wrote that at the beginning of July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the transfer of 10 more self-propelled guns and kamikaze drones to Ukraine.