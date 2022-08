The chip for the BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Ting.

The short message communication services provided by China's BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) have progressed from industrial application to public application, according to a conference held in Beijing. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency. http://www.chinaview.cn/

A series of achievements related to the BDS-3 short message communication services were revealed at the conference, including new mobile phone functions and satellite-Earth technology solutions.

The short message communication services are unique to the BDS, distinguished from other global navigation satellite systems. The services cover China and its neighboring countries and regions, with low costs, wide coverage and high reliability.

The short message services can effectively supplement the ground mobile communication network and satisfy the demand for emergency communication and search and rescue work in areas without ground network coverage.

"The services can be actively applied to ensure people's livelihoods and aid disaster relief and mitigation, field rescue work, marine fisheries, transportation and border patrol work", – said Yan Zhe, deputy general manager of the China North Industries Group Corporation Limited.