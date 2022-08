A worker checks the farming progress of the Datian rural cooperative by a monitor system on a computer in Jiangxiang Town. Photo by Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi.

A worker checks the farming progress of the Datian rural cooperative by a monitor system on a computer in Jiangxiang Town. Photo by Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi.

China's software and information technology service sector sustained stable growth in the first half of this year, with revenue from software-related businesses up 10.9% year on year, according to official data. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The sector's revenue amounted to ¥4.63 trln (about $686.1 bln) in the first six months, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Companies in the sector raked in ¥489.1 bln in combined profits in the period, up 7.3% year on year.

During the six-month period, China's software exports amounted to $25.6 bln, up 4% year on year, data showed.