China's digital economy reached $7.1 trln in 2021, according to a white paper on the global digital economy. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's digital economy accounts for more than 18% of the amount of 47 major countries included in the white paper, ranking second after the United States, said the white paper issued by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Digital economy is a key force driving China's economic development. The white paper shows that from 2012 to 2021, the average growth rate of China's digital economy was 15.9%, and the country's digital economy's share in GDP increased from 20.9% to 39.8%.

According to the research, Germany, Britain, and the United States ranked among the top three in terms of their digital economy's share in GDP, all exceeding 65%. While in terms of growth rate, Norway's digital economy increased by 34.4% year on year, the fastest globally.