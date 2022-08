Occupiers strengthening grouping of their troops in Kryvyi Rih direction – AFU

Russian occupiers are strengthening the grouping of their troops in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

"There is a strengthening of the enemy grouping of troops in the Kryvyi Rih direction," the agency reported.

Also, the General Staff notes the active involvement of Russian aviation to control the surface and air situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

There are six Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the enemy seeks to regain lost positions in the Kryvyi Rih direction and has failed an assault in the Bilohirka area (Kherson region).

The Russian occupiers are regrouping troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The armed forces of Ukraine suppressed the enemy assault and forced the Russian troops to withdraw from Soledar, Vershyna, and Pisky in Donetsk region.