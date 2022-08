Russian occupiers are regrouping troops in Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers shelled the areas of Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Novopil, Malynivka, Charivne, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Kamiyanske settlements with barrel artillery and MLRSes.

Airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, and Novoandriyivka.

The enemy carried out an unsuccessful reconnaissance by battle in the direction of Mariyinka.

"There is a regrouping of enemy troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the General Staff said.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Myroliubivka, Novovoznesensk, Vysokopillia, Mykolayiv, and more than 25 settlements with barrel artillery, MLRSes, and tanks.

An enemy airstrike was carried out near Olhyne.

Air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs continues.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the enemy is sending additional units to Zaporizhzhia.

Russian occupiers have not given up the capture of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolayiv regions and are concentrating their efforts on holding the captured areas of these regions.

On July 19, about a thousand Russian occupiers with military equipment marched towards Zaporizhzhia in columns.