Razoni ship carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn is on its way from Odesa port to Lebanon, other 16 ships on line

The Razoni ship under the flag of Sierra Leone is heading to the port of Tripoli in Lebanon with 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

According to Kubrakov, 16 more ships are already waiting for their turn in the ports of Velyka Odesa.

"These are the ships that have been blocked since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. In parallel, we will receive applications for the arrival of new ships to load agricultural products. In the coming weeks, with the support of our partners, we plan to reach the full capacity of transhipment of agricultural products," he said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Tuesday, July 26, a joint coordination center for monitoring grain exports from Ukraine started working in Istanbul.

The day before last Friday, July 22, the Turkish capital hosted a meeting between Ukraine, Russia, Turkiye, and the UN to sign an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

It is worth reminding that Ukraine intends to stop exporting grain if Turkey and the UN do not provide security.