On Monday, August 1, at 8:30 a.m. (Kyiv time), the first ship with grain left the Odesa port since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko said this on Telegram.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the departure of a ship with grain for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, this morning, August 1.

The Ukrainian port from which the first ship with grain left, as well as its name, were kept secret.

Also yesterday, Turkish officials reported that the first vessels from Ukraine will arrive in Turkey on August 3.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Tuesday, July 26, a joint coordination center for monitoring grain exports from Ukraine started working in Istanbul.

The day before last Friday, July 22, the Turkish capital hosted a meeting between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN to sign an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

It is worth reminding that Ukraine intends to stop exporting grain if Turkey and the UN do not provide security.