Russian Marines from Sevastopol Refuse to Return to Ukraine and Disrupt Plan for Unit’s Preparation

About 200 servicemen of the 810 separate guardian brigade of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation refused to return to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In a comment to Radio Liberty, the representative of the department, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that up to 200 Russian marines did not want to return to the south of Ukraine.

"There was a serious problem, which, according to our data, delayed the process of restoration and combat smoothing of the battalion tactical group of this brigade," said Skibitskyi.

According to him, there is no combat potential, combat experience, those specialties that are critical for such units are currently absent.

He also noted that the main task of the 810 brigade is to conduct offensive operations and assault operations. This means that the lack of trained specialists will affect the combat potential of the unit.

Recall, on July 24, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russian citizens refuse to sign a contract and go to fight in Ukraine.

And according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, soldiers of the occupation army increasingly refuse to go on the offensive and try to leave the combat zone in all ways.

In addition, last week we wrote that the Russian military refused to renew previously signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.