During the day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted attempts by the Russian occupation army to advance in the areas of Kharkiv, Sloviansk and Bakhmut. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the troops of the invaders tried to advance in the direction of the village of Husarivka, north of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian military met the Russians with fire and forced them to retreat.

During the day, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery at areas of settlements north, east and northeast of the regional center.

It is also reported that enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike in the area of Staryi Saltiv.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military stopped the advance of the Russian intelligence group, which hunted the positions of the Armed Forces near Serebrianka.

During the day, using artillery, the Russians shelled the settlements of Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Serebrianka, Kalenyky, Pereizne and Kryva Luka.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the area of ​Spirne and Hryhorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the units of the invaders continue to try to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces in the area of Vershyna, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Pokrovske.

“Under the cover of aviation, it tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Vershyna, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Pokrovske. Our soldiers thwarted these plans with accurate fire. After unsuccessful assaults, the occupiers retreated,” the report said.

In this direction, the invaders launched artillery attacks on Kodema, Vershyna, Bakhmut, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske and Bilohorivka.

Recall that earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military repelled the Russian offensive in the area of Pisky and Kamianka, but at the same time the Russians achieved partial success in the area of Avdiivka.