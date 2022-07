Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo's army plans to attack northern Serbia at midnight, so the Serbian army has been put on full alert.

Member of Parliament from European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko and the Serbian edition of the N1 announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kosovo army plans to attack the northern part of Serbia at midnight," the MP wrote with reference to the words of Vucic about the announcement of an emergency statement, which should take place at 9 p.m. local time.

According to Honcharenko, in Kosovo they stopped letting in cars with Serbian numbers, and Serbs are transfering aviation closer to Kosovo.

Also on the central streets of Serb-populated Northern Mitrovica in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbs began to build barricades.

At the same time, the MP noted that "Ukraine should be ready, together with Western countries, to protect Kosovo by force and if it is necessary to introduce the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the territory of Kosovo."

The Serbian edition writes that readers report cases of blocking roads in the north of Kosovo. Sirens and gunshots are also reported in at least two cities in northern Kosovo.

Kosovo is a partially recognized state in the Balkans, whose independence was recognized by 97 UN member states. As a result of the 1999 war between Serbs and Albanians, the region came under UN control (although de jure remained autonomy within Serbia). On February 17, 2008, the Kosovo parliament declared the independence of the region unilaterally. Serbia still does not recognize Kosovo's independence, which is why the country does not have final recognition in the world. In 2016, the Association Agreement between Kosovo and the European Union was signed. The state is a potential candidate for joining the EU. Northern Kosovo is populated by ethnic Serbs who have a negative view of the region's separation from Serbia. Therefore, they still use Serbian currency and have Serbian citizenship.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the pro-Russian president of Serbia Vucic was re-elected for a second term.

In early July, the European Parliament called on Serbia to urgently join EU sanctions against Russia.