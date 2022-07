Missile Strike on Odesa Region From Territory of Crimea - AFU

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation fired Iskander-type missiles at Odesa region from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the press service of the Odesa City Council with reference to the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to its information, the missiles exploded in the air, scattering so-called heat traps to the ground. This caused dry grass burning.

"This is a rather dangerous thing, as it has a high burning temperature, can cause large-scale burns," the report said.

Rescue services quickly moved to the site of the fire, the elimination of the fires is underway.

Civilians are reminded that if suspicious objects are found, they may not be touched and approached.

It is necessary to inform competent services and move to a safe distance.

Recall that in the early morning on Friday, July 29, the Russian occupation army launched a missile attack on the central region of Kharkiv.

We also reported that at least five people were killed and another 25 were injured as a result of a missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi.

In addition, Russia launched a missile attack on a military unit in the village of Liutizh, Kyiv region.