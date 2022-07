U.S. Ambassador Comments On Execution Of Ukrainian Prisoners In Olenivka

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has commented on the execution of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka (Donetsk region).

She posted the message on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The attack on the detention facility in Olenivka is unconscionable, as are reports of barbaric treatment of Ukrainian POWs by Russia’s forces. We will continue to pursue accountability and give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself against Moscow's horrific aggression,” the ambassador twitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Azov is finding out the names of the performers and organizers of the shelling of the colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Azov announced a hunt for those involved in the shelling of a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

Russian troops launched a targeted deliberate strike on the place of detention of captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This happened on the territory of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region. According to the statements of the militants of the so-called "DPR," more than 50 people were killed, another 75 were wounded.