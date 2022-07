AFU Repel Russian Offensive Near Pisky And Kamianka, Enemy Succeeded In Area Of Avdiivka

Units of the Russian occupation army were able to achieve partial success advancing in the area of Avdiivka, Donetsk region. This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The occupiers tried to advance in the districts of Kamianka and Pisky. Here the assault failed. In the Avdiivka area, individual units of the enemy have partial success," the report said.

During the day in the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops, using available means of fire, shelled areas near Nevelske, Umanske, New York, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Pisky, and Novobakhmutivka.

In addition, enemy aircraft attacked Avdiivka and Novosilka.

Recall that this morning the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops tried to advance near Sloviansk and Bakhmut in Donetsk region, suffered losses and were forced to retreat.

We also wrote that last day the troops of the invaders fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk region.

In addition, on Saturday, July 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the evacuation of residents of Donetsk region.