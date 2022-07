President’s Office Believes That Death Of Agrarian Vadaturskyi In Mykolaiv Region Was Not Accidental

Russian invaders thought out and organized the murder of the president of the Nibulon agrarian company Oleksii Vadaturskyi and his wife as a result of shelling of Mykolaiv.

This was stated by the adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak.

"The exact strike of the missile not just at the house, but at a particular wing - the bedroom - leaves no doubt about the guidance and correction of the strike. Once again: Vadaturskyi was made a specific target," Podoliak writes.

He believes that the Russians want to intimidate and break Ukrainian society, so they killed one of the country's largest agrarians and a key person in the region.

Elements of this campaign also include the distribution of videos of the torturing by the invaders of the military prisoners, the shelling of Vinnytsia and the tragedy in Olenivka.

"There has not yet been a case in history where terrorists would force someone to surrender. Russia made a huge mistake by getting on this slippery path," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, called today's shelling the heaviest for the entire time of the war. According to Senkevych, explosions in the city, including from cluster shells, began to sound from the beginning of the air raid siren, and fires broke out at the strike sites.